Choosing Between Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and Adient plc (ADNT)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) shares are up more than 20.51% this year and recently increased 0.51% or $0.08 to settle at $15.92. Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), on the other hand, is up 39.97% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $21.08 and has returned -10.34% during the past week.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HPE to grow earnings at a 8.36% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADNT is expected to grow at a 30.61% annual rate. All else equal, ADNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.88% for Adient plc (ADNT). HPE’s ROI is 5.30% while ADNT has a ROI of -8.20%. The interpretation is that HPE’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADNT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HPE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.44. Comparatively, ADNT’s free cash flow per share was -0.76. On a percent-of-sales basis, HPE’s free cash flow was 1.95% while ADNT converted -0.43% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HPE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. HPE has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.10 for ADNT. This means that ADNT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HPE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.81 versus a D/E of 2.02 for ADNT. ADNT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HPE trades at a forward P/E of 8.06, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 0.71, compared to a forward P/E of 9.29, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 0.13 for ADNT. HPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HPE is currently priced at a -9.85% to its one-year price target of 17.66. Comparatively, ADNT is -8.35% relative to its price target of 23.00. This suggests that HPE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HPE has a short ratio of 3.81 compared to a short interest of 5.30 for ADNT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HPE.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) beats Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HPE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. HPE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HPE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.