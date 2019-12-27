Choosing Between Gentex Corporation (GNTX) and AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares are up more than 43.39% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.03 to settle at $28.98. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME), on the other hand, is up 47.81% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $100.07 and has returned 1.12% during the past week.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect GNTX to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AME is expected to grow at a 8.20% annual rate. All else equal, GNTX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.73% for AMETEK, Inc. (AME). GNTX’s ROI is 22.80% while AME has a ROI of 12.40%. The interpretation is that GNTX’s business generates a higher return on investment than AME’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GNTX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, AME’s free cash flow per share was +1.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, GNTX’s free cash flow was 3.72% while AME converted 5.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AME is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. GNTX has a current ratio of 5.40 compared to 2.00 for AME. This means that GNTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GNTX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.50 for AME. AME is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GNTX trades at a forward P/E of 16.62, a P/B of 3.79, and a P/S of 3.85, compared to a forward P/E of 22.56, a P/B of 4.69, and a P/S of 4.45 for AME. GNTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GNTX is currently priced at a 13.65% to its one-year price target of 25.50. Comparatively, AME is -7% relative to its price target of 107.60. This suggests that AME is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GNTX has a beta of 1.14 and AME’s beta is 1.23. GNTX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GNTX has a short ratio of 4.42 compared to a short interest of 2.26 for AME. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AME.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) beats AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GNTX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GNTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,