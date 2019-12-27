Choosing Between First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) and Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shares are up more than 25.99% this year and recently decreased -0.06% or -$0.01 to settle at $16.58. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), on the other hand, is down -9.07% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $65.00 and has returned 1.85% during the past week.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FHN to grow earnings at a 9.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ESTC is expected to grow at a 6.10% annual rate. All else equal, FHN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. FHN’s ROI is 19.00% while ESTC has a ROI of -40.20%. The interpretation is that FHN’s business generates a higher return on investment than ESTC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FHN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.60. Comparatively, ESTC’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, FHN’s free cash flow was -8.23% while ESTC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ESTC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FHN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ESTC. FHN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FHN trades at a forward P/E of 10.02, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 3.18, compared to a P/B of 11.67, and a P/S of 15.42 for ESTC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FHN is currently priced at a -10.96% to its one-year price target of 18.62. Comparatively, ESTC is -33.5% relative to its price target of 97.75. This suggests that ESTC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FHN has a short ratio of 3.61 compared to a short interest of 3.39 for ESTC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ESTC.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) beats First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ESTC is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ESTC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ESTC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.