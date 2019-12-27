Choosing Between Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares are up more than 53.15% this year and recently decreased -0.35% or -$0.34 to settle at $96.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), on the other hand, is up 28.30% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $94.56 and has returned -1.16% during the past week.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect EXAS to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AJG is expected to grow at a 10.48% annual rate. All else equal, EXAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.58% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG). EXAS’s ROI is -11.60% while AJG has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that AJG’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXAS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EXAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.62. Comparatively, AJG’s free cash flow per share was +1.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXAS’s free cash flow was -0.02% while AJG converted 3.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AJG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. EXAS has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 1.00 for AJG. This means that EXAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EXAS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.09 versus a D/E of 0.92 for AJG. EXAS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EXAS trades at a P/B of 16.72, and a P/S of 19.31, compared to a forward P/E of 22.56, a P/B of 3.64, and a P/S of 2.47 for AJG. EXAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EXAS is currently priced at a -22.23% to its one-year price target of 124.27. Comparatively, AJG is -4.31% relative to its price target of 98.82. This suggests that EXAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. EXAS has a beta of 1.35 and AJG’s beta is 0.80. AJG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EXAS has a short ratio of 5.79 compared to a short interest of 3.69 for AJG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AJG.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) beats Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AJG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AJG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, AJG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.