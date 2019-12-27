Choosing Between Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares are up more than 9.06% this year and recently increased 0.38% or $0.41 to settle at $108.91. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), on the other hand, is up 41.86% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $20.13 and has returned 0.95% during the past week.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DRI to grow earnings at a 8.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MFC is expected to grow at a 8.82% annual rate. All else equal, MFC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.43% for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). DRI’s ROI is 23.20% while MFC has a ROI of 10.50%. The interpretation is that DRI’s business generates a higher return on investment than MFC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DRI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.41. Comparatively, MFC’s free cash flow per share was +2.66. On a percent-of-sales basis, DRI’s free cash flow was -0.59% while MFC converted 17.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MFC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DRI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.28 for MFC. MFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DRI trades at a forward P/E of 16.09, a P/B of 5.62, and a P/S of 1.56, compared to a forward P/E of 6.41, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 0.67 for MFC. DRI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DRI is currently priced at a -13.09% to its one-year price target of 125.32. Comparatively, MFC is -14.74% relative to its price target of 23.61. This suggests that MFC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. DRI has a beta of 0.31 and MFC’s beta is 1.43. DRI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DRI has a short ratio of 3.76 compared to a short interest of 2.71 for MFC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MFC.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) beats Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MFC generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MFC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MFC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.