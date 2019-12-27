Choosing Between CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) and CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) shares are up more than 23.32% this year and recently decreased -0.49% or -$0.09 to settle at $18.35. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX), on the other hand, is up 29.62% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $43.32 and has returned 2.36% during the past week.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) and CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) are the two most active stocks in the Accident & Health Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CNO to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLGX is expected to grow at a 8.20% annual rate. All else equal, CNO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 11.08% for CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX). CNO’s ROI is -2.20% while CLGX has a ROI of 6.40%. The interpretation is that CLGX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CNO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, CLGX’s free cash flow per share was +1.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, CNO’s free cash flow was 3.99% while CLGX converted 5.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLGX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CNO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.83 versus a D/E of 1.83 for CLGX. CLGX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CNO trades at a forward P/E of 9.02, a P/B of 0.62, and a P/S of 0.75, compared to a forward P/E of 14.77, a P/B of 3.70, and a P/S of 1.97 for CLGX. CNO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CNO is currently priced at a -4.58% to its one-year price target of 19.23. Comparatively, CLGX is -3.63% relative to its price target of 44.95. This suggests that CNO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CNO has a beta of 1.29 and CLGX’s beta is 0.69. CLGX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CNO has a short ratio of 3.81 compared to a short interest of 3.02 for CLGX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLGX.

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) beats CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CLGX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CNO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CLGX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.