Choosing Between Barclays PLC (BCS) and CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares are up more than 24.93% this year and recently increased 0.43% or $0.04 to settle at $9.42. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), on the other hand, is down -75.35% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.94 and has returned 2.11% during the past week.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) and CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BCS to grow earnings at a 2.80% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Barclays PLC (BCS) has an EBITDA margin of 53.83%. This suggests that BCS underlying business is more profitable

BCS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.60 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CBAY. BCS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BCS trades at a forward P/E of 8.05, a P/B of 0.47, compared to a P/B of 0.63, for CBAY. BCS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BCS is currently priced at a -4.56% to its one-year price target of 9.87. Comparatively, CBAY is -16.02% relative to its price target of 2.31. This suggests that CBAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BCS has a beta of 1.03 and CBAY’s beta is 1.10. BCS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BCS has a short ratio of 2.07 compared to a short interest of 3.26 for CBAY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BCS.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) beats CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BCS is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, BCS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.