Choosing Between Aphria Inc. (APHA) and Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) shares are down more than -15.29% this year and recently decreased -3.21% or -$0.16 to settle at $4.82. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), on the other hand, is up 52.81% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $25.00 and has returned -2.91% during the past week.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, RDN is expected to grow at a 7.33% annual rate. All else equal, RDN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 59.43% for Radian Group Inc. (RDN).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. APHA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.28. Comparatively, RDN’s free cash flow per share was +0.78.

APHA trades at a P/B of 0.90, compared to a forward P/E of 7.82, a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 3.43 for RDN. APHA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. APHA has a short ratio of 7.00 compared to a short interest of 3.12 for RDN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RDN.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) beats Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) on a total of 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. APHA higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, APHA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,