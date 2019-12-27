Choosing Between Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares are up more than 62.18% this year and recently increased 0.80% or $0.02 to settle at $2.53. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM), on the other hand, is up 5.61% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $86.15 and has returned 0.23% during the past week.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, LOGM is expected to grow at a 2.20% annual rate. All else equal, LOGM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 25.83% for LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AVXL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, LOGM’s free cash flow per share was +1.20.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AVXL has a current ratio of 5.00 compared to 0.50 for LOGM. This means that AVXL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AVXL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.07 for LOGM. LOGM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AVXL trades at a P/B of 6.49, compared to a forward P/E of 17.23, a P/B of 1.53, and a P/S of 3.37 for LOGM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AVXL is currently priced at a -80.54% to its one-year price target of 13.00. Comparatively, LOGM is 4.88% relative to its price target of 82.14. This suggests that AVXL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AVXL has a beta of 2.12 and LOGM’s beta is 1.14. LOGM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AVXL has a short ratio of 12.98 compared to a short interest of 1.96 for LOGM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LOGM.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. LOGM higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, LOGM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.