Choosing Between Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and ObsEva SA (OBSV)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares are up more than 46.39% this year and recently increased 0.47% or $1.56 to settle at $331.20. ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), on the other hand, is down -69.51% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $3.86 and has returned 29.97% during the past week.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ADBE to grow earnings at a 19.25% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has an EBITDA margin of 34.23%. This suggests that ADBE underlying business is more profitable

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ADBE has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 3.70 for OBSV. This means that OBSV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ADBE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.39 for OBSV. ADBE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ADBE trades at a forward P/E of 28.51, a P/B of 15.71, and a P/S of 14.35, compared to a P/B of 2.41, and a P/S of 10805.59 for OBSV. ADBE is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ADBE is currently priced at a -2.77% to its one-year price target of 340.65. Comparatively, OBSV is -81.84% relative to its price target of 21.25. This suggests that OBSV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ADBE has a short ratio of 3.09 compared to a short interest of 0.66 for OBSV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OBSV.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) beats Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. OBSV is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OBSV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, OBSV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OBSV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.