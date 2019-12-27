Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) vs. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) shares are up more than 44.67% this year and recently increased 1.60% or $0.16 to settle at $10.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), on the other hand, is down -10.07% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $39.13 and has returned -2.20% during the past week.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, CAKE is expected to grow at a 8.14% annual rate. All else equal, CAKE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.97% for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE). CVE’s ROI is -4.30% while CAKE has a ROI of 19.00%. The interpretation is that CAKE’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CVE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.41. Comparatively, CAKE’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, CVE’s free cash flow was 3.13% while CAKE converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CVE has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.00 for CAKE. This means that CVE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CVE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.46 versus a D/E of 0.63 for CAKE. CAKE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CVE trades at a forward P/E of 24.10, a P/B of 0.85, and a P/S of 0.83, compared to a forward P/E of 14.09, a P/B of 3.20, and a P/S of 0.74 for CAKE. CVE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CVE is currently priced at a -6.27% to its one-year price target of 10.85. Comparatively, CAKE is -15.38% relative to its price target of 46.24. This suggests that CAKE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CVE has a beta of 1.02 and CAKE’s beta is 0.45. CAKE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CVE has a short ratio of 7.18 compared to a short interest of 11.65 for CAKE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVE.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) beats Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CAKE has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, CAKE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CAKE is more undervalued relative to its price target.