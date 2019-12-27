Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) and Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Go Head-to-head

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares are up more than 101.04% this year and recently decreased -3.50% or -$0.14 to settle at $3.86. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS), on the other hand, is up 22.10% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $13.26 and has returned -2.57% during the past week.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, CS is expected to grow at a 17.70% annual rate. All else equal, CS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) has an EBITDA margin of 14.51%. This suggests that CPRX underlying business is more profitable CPRX’s ROI is -69.50% while CS has a ROI of 1.90%. The interpretation is that CS’s business generates a higher return on investment than CPRX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CPRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.15. Comparatively, CS’s free cash flow per share was +0.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPRX’s free cash flow was 3.09% while CS converted 6.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CPRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 3.52 for CS. CS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CPRX trades at a forward P/E of 7.98, a P/B of 5.08, and a P/S of 5.89, compared to a forward P/E of 8.34, a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 1.60 for CS. CPRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CPRX is currently priced at a -57.11% to its one-year price target of 9.00. Comparatively, CS is -12.42% relative to its price target of 15.14. This suggests that CPRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CPRX has a beta of 2.36 and CS’s beta is 1.45. CS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CPRX has a short ratio of 3.97 compared to a short interest of 2.39 for CS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CS.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) beats Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, CS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.