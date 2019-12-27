Buy, Sell or Hold? Detail Analysis Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) or At Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)?

The shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. have increased by more than 55.80% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 54.10% or $0.99 and now trades at $2.82. The shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), has jumped by 493.54% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $64.28 and have been able to report a change of 9.25% over the past one week.

The stock of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Cardlytics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that ONCY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CDLX.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ONCY is 3.80 and that of CDLX is 2.60. This implies that it is easier for ONCY to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CDLX. The debt ratio of ONCY is 0.19 compared to 0.00 for CDLX. ONCY can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CDLX.

ONCY currently trades at a P/B of 23.50, while CDLX trades at a P/B of 11.90, and a P/S of 8.51. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ONCY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. Looking at its rival pricing, CDLX is at a 13.77% relative to its price target of 56.50.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ONCY is 1.63 while that of CDLX is just 6.43. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ONCY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. defeats that of Cardlytics, Inc. when the two are compared, with ONCY taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. ONCY happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ONCY is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ONCY is better on when it is viewed on short interest.