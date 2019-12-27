BEST Inc. (BEST) vs. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO): Which is the Better Investment?

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares are up more than 32.85% this year and recently increased 1.68% or $0.09 to settle at $5.46. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO), on the other hand, is down -69.51% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $0.38 and has returned -29.99% during the past week.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) and Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BEST to grow earnings at a 5.94% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. BEST Inc. (BEST) has an EBITDA margin of 8.25%. This suggests that BEST underlying business is more profitable BEST’s ROI is -11.30% while EKSO has a ROI of -351.00%. The interpretation is that BEST’s business generates a higher return on investment than EKSO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, BEST’s free cash flow was 0% while EKSO converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BEST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BEST has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.10 for EKSO. This means that EKSO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BEST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.89 versus a D/E of 0.53 for EKSO. BEST is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BEST trades at a forward P/E of 3.54, a P/B of 2.41, and a P/S of 0.45, compared to a P/B of 4.20, and a P/S of 2.23 for EKSO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BEST is currently priced at a -14.02% to its one-year price target of 6.35. Comparatively, EKSO is -73.43% relative to its price target of 1.43. This suggests that EKSO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BEST has a short ratio of 9.10 compared to a short interest of 7.42 for EKSO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EKSO.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) beats Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BEST is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BEST is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,