Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Go Head-to-head

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shares are up more than 42.94% this year and recently increased 0.14% or $0.05 to settle at $35.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF), on the other hand, is up 42.56% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $44.82 and has returned -4.74% during the past week.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BAC to grow earnings at a 7.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FNF is expected to grow at a 8.10% annual rate. All else equal, FNF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.58% for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF). BAC’s ROI is 5.30% while FNF has a ROI of 12.30%. The interpretation is that FNF’s business generates a higher return on investment than BAC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BAC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, FNF’s free cash flow per share was +0.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, BAC’s free cash flow was -1.63% while FNF converted 3.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FNF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BAC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.93 versus a D/E of 0.16 for FNF. BAC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BAC trades at a forward P/E of 11.75, a P/B of 1.34, and a P/S of 4.39, compared to a forward P/E of 13.53, a P/B of 2.38, and a P/S of 1.58 for FNF. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BAC is currently priced at a 0.57% to its one-year price target of 35.02. Comparatively, FNF is -11.11% relative to its price target of 50.42. This suggests that FNF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BAC has a beta of 1.65 and FNF’s beta is 0.83. FNF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BAC has a short ratio of 2.02 compared to a short interest of 3.19 for FNF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BAC.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) beats Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FNF is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. FNF is more undervalued relative to its price target.