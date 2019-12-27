Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Go Head-to-head

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares are down more than -46.07% this year and recently increased 6.82% or $0.39 to settle at $6.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), on the other hand, is up 20.45% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $123.99 and has returned 1.25% during the past week.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BBAR to grow earnings at a 31.93% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TTWO is expected to grow at a 12.98% annual rate. All else equal, BBAR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.22% for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO). BBAR’s ROI is 48.30% while TTWO has a ROI of 14.90%. The interpretation is that BBAR’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTWO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BBAR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.03. Comparatively, TTWO’s free cash flow per share was +0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBAR’s free cash flow was -9.28% while TTWO converted 0.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TTWO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BBAR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.05 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TTWO. BBAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BBAR trades at a forward P/E of 4.29, a P/B of 1.33, and a P/S of 1.07, compared to a forward P/E of 24.95, a P/B of 6.43, and a P/S of 4.40 for TTWO. BBAR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BBAR is currently priced at a -34.09% to its one-year price target of 9.27. Comparatively, TTWO is -8.9% relative to its price target of 136.11. This suggests that BBAR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BBAR has a beta of 0.76 and TTWO’s beta is 0.69. TTWO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BBAR has a short ratio of 0.39 compared to a short interest of 2.08 for TTWO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BBAR.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) beats Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TTWO is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BBAR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,