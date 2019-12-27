Ball Corporation (BLL) vs. STORE Capital Corporation (STOR): Comparing the Packaging & Containers Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares are up more than 41.17% this year and recently decreased -0.49% or -$0.32 to settle at $64.91. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), on the other hand, is up 30.77% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $37.02 and has returned -0.32% during the past week.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BLL to grow earnings at a 15.92% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, STOR is expected to grow at a 6.09% annual rate. All else equal, BLL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 108.03% for STORE Capital Corporation (STOR). BLL’s ROI is 7.90% while STOR has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that BLL’s business generates a higher return on investment than STOR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BLL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.60. Comparatively, STOR’s free cash flow per share was +0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, BLL’s free cash flow was 1.69% while STOR converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BLL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BLL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.08 versus a D/E of 0.76 for STOR. BLL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BLL trades at a forward P/E of 21.76, a P/B of 6.39, and a P/S of 1.86, compared to a forward P/E of 37.06, a P/B of 1.99, and a P/S of 13.57 for STOR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BLL is currently priced at a -15.43% to its one-year price target of 76.75. Comparatively, STOR is -10.47% relative to its price target of 41.35. This suggests that BLL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BLL has a beta of 0.67 and STOR’s beta is 0.19. STOR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BLL has a short ratio of 3.19 compared to a short interest of 3.54 for STOR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLL.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) beats STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BLL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BLL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BLL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BLL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.