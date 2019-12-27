Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) Go Head-to-head

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares are up more than 214.08% this year and recently increased 4.44% or $0.91 to settle at $21.42. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), on the other hand, is down -4.84% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $14.75 and has returned -0.54% during the past week.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, STAY is expected to grow at a -9.45% annual rate. All else equal, AUPH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 31.44% for Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AUPH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, STAY’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, AUPH’s free cash flow was -3.95% while STAY converted 2.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AUPH trades at a P/B of 16.33, and a P/S of 7346.79, compared to a forward P/E of 15.38, a P/B of 3.38, and a P/S of 2.21 for STAY. AUPH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AUPH is currently priced at a 86.26% to its one-year price target of 11.50. Comparatively, STAY is -8.56% relative to its price target of 16.13. This suggests that STAY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AUPH has a short ratio of 2.81 compared to a short interest of 1.43 for STAY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STAY.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STAY is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, STAY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, STAY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, STAY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.