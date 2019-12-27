Arconic Inc. (ARNC) vs. Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Breaking Down the Aluminum Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) shares are up more than 85.05% this year and recently decreased -0.35% or -$0.11 to settle at $31.20. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), on the other hand, is up 15.50% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $52.62 and has returned -0.55% during the past week.

Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) and Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) are the two most active stocks in the Aluminum industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ARNC to grow earnings at a 25.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AFL is expected to grow at a 3.53% annual rate. All else equal, ARNC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.75% for Aflac Incorporated (AFL). ARNC’s ROI is 9.80% while AFL has a ROI of 10.80%. The interpretation is that AFL’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARNC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ARNC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, AFL’s free cash flow per share was +2.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARNC’s free cash flow was -0.46% while AFL converted 7.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AFL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ARNC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.37 versus a D/E of 0.21 for AFL. ARNC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ARNC trades at a forward P/E of 12.76, a P/B of 2.93, and a P/S of 0.95, compared to a forward P/E of 11.85, a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 1.76 for AFL. ARNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ARNC is currently priced at a -11.81% to its one-year price target of 35.38. Comparatively, AFL is 0.79% relative to its price target of 52.21. This suggests that ARNC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ARNC has a beta of 1.49 and AFL’s beta is 0.70. AFL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ARNC has a short ratio of 2.13 compared to a short interest of 3.46 for AFL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARNC.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) beats Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AFL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AFL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,