Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) and DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Go Head-to-head

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares are up more than 119.94% this year and recently increased 1.54% or $0.44 to settle at $29.01. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), on the other hand, is up 83.88% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $73.70 and has returned 0.10% during the past week.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, DOCU is expected to grow at a 58.70% annual rate. All else equal, DOCU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. APLS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.84. Comparatively, DOCU’s free cash flow per share was -0.06.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. APLS has a current ratio of 10.10 compared to 1.50 for DOCU. This means that APLS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. APLS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 0.81 for DOCU. APLS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

APLS trades at a P/B of 13.25, compared to a forward P/E of 178.02, a P/B of 23.10, and a P/S of 14.56 for DOCU. APLS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. APLS is currently priced at a -30.2% to its one-year price target of 41.56. Comparatively, DOCU is -11.37% relative to its price target of 83.15. This suggests that APLS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. APLS has a short ratio of 6.87 compared to a short interest of 5.29 for DOCU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DOCU.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) beats DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. APLS generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, APLS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, APLS is more undervalued relative to its price target.