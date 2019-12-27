Analyzing the Statistics for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and At Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT)

The shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. have increased by more than 90.09% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.93% or $2.14 and now trades at $231.17. The shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT), has slumped by -87.43% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.85 and have been able to report a change of 5.52% over the past one week.

The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. LULU has an EBITDA margin of 25.68%, this implies that the underlying business of LULU is more profitable. The ROI of LULU is 33.30% while that of OPTT is -78.60%. These figures suggest that LULU ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OPTT.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, LULU’s free cash flow per share is a negative -1.03, while that of OPTT is also a negative -0.53.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for LULU is 2.50 and that of OPTT is 4.00. This implies that it is easier for LULU to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than OPTT. The debt ratio of LULU is 0.00 compared to 0.00 for OPTT. OPTT can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than LULU.

LULU currently trades at a forward P/E of 40.61, a P/B of 18.26, and a P/S of 7.82 while OPTT trades at a P/B of 0.50, and a P/S of 7.22. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, LULU is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of LULU is currently at a -4.7% to its one-year price target of 242.57. Looking at its rival pricing, OPTT is at a -85.83% relative to its price target of 6.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), LULU is given a 2.10 while 3.00 placed for OPTT. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for OPTT stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for LULU is 1.93 while that of OPTT is just 0.58. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for OPTT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. defeats that of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. when the two are compared, with LULU taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. LULU happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, LULU is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for LULU is better on when it is viewed on short interest.