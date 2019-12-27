Analytical Comparison: Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) vs. At International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM)

The shares of Novavax, Inc. have decreased by more than -89.13% this year alone. The shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM), has jumped by 4.83% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.54 and have been able to report a change of 5.36% over the past one week.

The stock of Novavax, Inc. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that NVAX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of THM.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for NVAX is 4.10 and that of THM is 27.60. This implies that it is easier for NVAX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than THM.

NVAX currently trades at a P/S of 6.65 while THM trades at a P/B of 1.60, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NVAX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NVAX is currently at a -70.91% to its one-year price target of 13.75.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NVAX is 5.75 while that of THM is just 6.70. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NVAX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Novavax, Inc. defeats that of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. when the two are compared, with NVAX taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. NVAX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NVAX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NVAX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.