Analytical Comparison: New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) vs. At Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)

The shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. have increased by more than 5.94% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.65% or $0.04 and now trades at $6.24. The shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), has slumped by -23.00% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $8.84 and have been able to report a change of 7.28% over the past one week.

The stock of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. NYMT has an EBITDA margin of 418.89%, this implies that the underlying business of NYMT is more profitable. The ROI of NYMT is 0.70% while that of SGMO is -21.10%. These figures suggest that NYMT ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SGMO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NYMT’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.01, while that of SGMO is also a negative -0.05.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of NYMT is 11.63 compared to 0.00 for SGMO. NYMT can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SGMO.

NYMT currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.19, a P/B of 0.96, and a P/S of 2.59 while SGMO trades at a P/B of 2.44, and a P/S of 14.18. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NYMT is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NYMT is currently at a 1.13% to its one-year price target of 6.17. Looking at its rival pricing, SGMO is at a -57.23% relative to its price target of 20.67.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NYMT is given a 2.70 while 2.20 placed for SGMO. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for NYMT stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NYMT is 2.15 while that of SGMO is just 11.07. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NYMT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. defeats that of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. when the two are compared, with SGMO taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. SGMO happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SGMO is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SGMO is better on when it is viewed on short interest.