American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) vs. Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX): Breaking Down the Apparel Stores Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares are down more than -24.37% this year and recently increased 1.88% or $0.27 to settle at $14.62. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), on the other hand, is up 15.86% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $98.68 and has returned 1.81% during the past week.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AEO to grow earnings at a 1.17% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, XLNX is expected to grow at a 7.52% annual rate. All else equal, XLNX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.72% for Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX). AEO’s ROI is 19.70% while XLNX has a ROI of 21.10%. The interpretation is that XLNX’s business generates a higher return on investment than AEO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AEO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.08. Comparatively, XLNX’s free cash flow per share was +0.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, AEO’s free cash flow was 4.47% while XLNX converted 3.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AEO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AEO has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 6.40 for XLNX. This means that XLNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AEO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for XLNX. AEO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AEO trades at a forward P/E of 10.01, a P/B of 1.95, and a P/S of 0.58, compared to a forward P/E of 27.26, a P/B of 9.24, and a P/S of 7.52 for XLNX. AEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AEO is currently priced at a -14.6% to its one-year price target of 17.12. Comparatively, XLNX is -8.12% relative to its price target of 107.40. This suggests that AEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AEO has a beta of 0.83 and XLNX’s beta is 1.22. AEO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AEO has a short ratio of 3.44 compared to a short interest of 1.44 for XLNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XLNX.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) beats American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XLNX has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, XLNX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.