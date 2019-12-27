AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) Go Head-to-head

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are down more than -40.23% this year and recently decreased -2.26% or -$0.17 to settle at $7.34. Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), on the other hand, is up 55.66% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $17.06 and has returned 11.00% during the past week.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) are the two most active stocks in the Movie Production, Theaters industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AMC to grow earnings at a 28.13% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 32.28% for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI). AMC’s ROI is 3.70% while DSSI has a ROI of -2.90%. The interpretation is that AMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than DSSI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.79. Comparatively, DSSI’s free cash flow per share was +0.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMC’s free cash flow was -1.5% while DSSI converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DSSI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AMC has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.00 for DSSI. This means that DSSI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.08 versus a D/E of 0.77 for DSSI. AMC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMC trades at a P/B of 0.64, and a P/S of 0.14, compared to a forward P/E of 5.07, a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 1.44 for DSSI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AMC is currently priced at a -45.95% to its one-year price target of 13.58. Comparatively, DSSI is -14.01% relative to its price target of 19.84. This suggests that AMC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AMC has a short ratio of 9.37 compared to a short interest of 1.25 for DSSI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DSSI.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) beats AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DSSI is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, DSSI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.