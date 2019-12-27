AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) and At Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Going Head-to-head

The shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. have decreased by more than -38.84% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.60% or $0.19 and now trades at $7.51. The shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), has jumped by 31.18% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $24.61 and have been able to report a change of 8.41% over the past one week.

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and Noble Energy, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. AMC has an EBITDA margin of 4.31%, this implies that the underlying business of NBL is more profitable. The ROI of AMC is 3.70% while that of NBL is 0.40%. These figures suggest that AMC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of NBL.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, AMC’s free cash flow per share is a negative -1.5, while that of NBL is also a negative -3.36.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for AMC is 0.30 and that of NBL is 0.60. This implies that it is easier for AMC to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than NBL. The debt ratio of AMC is 4.08 compared to 0.83 for NBL. AMC can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than NBL.

AMC currently trades at a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 0.14 while NBL trades at a forward P/E of 198.47, a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 2.61. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, AMC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of AMC is currently at a -44.7% to its one-year price target of 13.58. Looking at its rival pricing, NBL is at a -14.16% relative to its price target of 28.67.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), AMC is given a 2.20 while 1.90 placed for NBL. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for AMC stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for AMC is 9.47 while that of NBL is just 5.18. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NBL stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. defeats that of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. when the two are compared, with NBL taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. NBL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NBL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NBL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.