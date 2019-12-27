Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) vs. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK): Breaking Down the Mortgage Investment Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares are up more than 35.57% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.03 to settle at $30.72. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK), on the other hand, is down -5.08% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $33.98 and has returned -4.25% during the past week.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) are the two most active stocks in the Mortgage Investment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ALLY to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNK is expected to grow at a 14.13% annual rate. All else equal, ALLY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.05% for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK). ALLY’s ROI is 6.80% while CNK has a ROI of 8.90%. The interpretation is that CNK’s business generates a higher return on investment than ALLY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ALLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, CNK’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALLY’s free cash flow was 0.22% while CNK converted -0.55% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALLY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ALLY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.68 versus a D/E of 1.30 for CNK. ALLY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ALLY trades at a forward P/E of 7.31, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 1.21, compared to a forward P/E of 15.04, a P/B of 2.67, and a P/S of 1.22 for CNK. ALLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ALLY is currently priced at a -19.39% to its one-year price target of 38.11. Comparatively, CNK is -19.9% relative to its price target of 42.42. This suggests that CNK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ALLY has a beta of 1.26 and CNK’s beta is 0.65. CNK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ALLY has a short ratio of 3.21 compared to a short interest of 14.76 for CNK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALLY.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) beats Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALLY is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ALLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ALLY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.