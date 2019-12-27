Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) vs. Momo Inc. (MOMO): Which is the Better Investment?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) shares are up more than 65.56% this year and recently increased 1.19% or $0.07 to settle at $5.96. Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO), on the other hand, is up 51.02% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $35.32 and has returned -3.39% during the past week.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, MOMO is expected to grow at a 2.60% annual rate. All else equal, MOMO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.87% for Momo Inc. (MOMO).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, MOMO’s free cash flow per share was +0.71. On a percent-of-sales basis, AGI’s free cash flow was -0% while MOMO converted 7.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MOMO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AGI trades at a forward P/E of 19.23, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 3.53, compared to a forward P/E of 10.56, a P/B of 4.10, and a P/S of 3.17 for MOMO. AGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AGI is currently priced at a -32.43% to its one-year price target of 8.82. Comparatively, MOMO is -19.6% relative to its price target of 43.93. This suggests that AGI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AGI has a short ratio of 2.52 compared to a short interest of 1.98 for MOMO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MOMO.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) beats Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MOMO has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MOMO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, MOMO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.