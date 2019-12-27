Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) vs. International Paper Company (IP): Comparing the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Most Active Stocks

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), on the other hand, is up 14.44% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $46.19 and has returned -0.22% during the past week.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AXAS to grow earnings at a 2.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IP is expected to grow at a -1.77% annual rate. All else equal, AXAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.45% for International Paper Company (IP). AXAS’s ROI is 16.40% while IP has a ROI of 12.90%. The interpretation is that AXAS’s business generates a higher return on investment than IP’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AXAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, IP’s free cash flow per share was +1.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, AXAS’s free cash flow was -0.01% while IP converted 1.7% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AXAS has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.50 for IP. This means that IP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AXAS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.17 versus a D/E of 1.39 for IP. IP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AXAS trades at a forward P/E of 3.35, a P/B of 0.38, and a P/S of 0.47, compared to a forward P/E of 12.11, a P/B of 2.44, and a P/S of 0.79 for IP. AXAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AXAS is currently priced at a -75.93% to its one-year price target of 1.62. Comparatively, IP is -2.24% relative to its price target of 47.25. This suggests that AXAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AXAS has a beta of 1.81 and IP’s beta is 1.53. IP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AXAS has a short ratio of 1.16 compared to a short interest of 4.31 for IP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXAS.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) beats International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AXAS is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AXAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AXAS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AXAS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.