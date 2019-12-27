A Side-by-side Analysis of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD)

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares are up more than 22.34% this year and recently decreased -1.96% or -$0.14 to settle at $7.01. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), on the other hand, is up 179.32% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $59.55 and has returned 0.25% during the past week.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ZIXI to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BOLD is expected to grow at a 13.20% annual rate. All else equal, ZIXI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Zix Corporation (ZIXI) has an EBITDA margin of 9.64%. This suggests that ZIXI underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ZIXI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, BOLD’s free cash flow per share was -0.87.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ZIXI has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 12.80 for BOLD. This means that BOLD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZIXI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BOLD. ZIXI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZIXI trades at a forward P/E of 12.56, a P/B of 8.35, and a P/S of 2.73, compared to a P/B of 7.07, for BOLD. ZIXI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ZIXI is currently priced at a -40.59% to its one-year price target of 11.80. Comparatively, BOLD is 1.36% relative to its price target of 58.75. This suggests that ZIXI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ZIXI has a beta of 0.94 and BOLD’s beta is 1.91. ZIXI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ZIXI has a short ratio of 6.44 compared to a short interest of 1.85 for BOLD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BOLD.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) beats Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ZIXI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. ZIXI is more undervalued relative to its price target.