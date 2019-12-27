A Side-by-side Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and ADT Inc. (ADT)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares are up more than 18.68% this year and recently increased 0.38% or $1.11 to settle at $295.65. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), on the other hand, is up 40.14% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $7.78 and has returned -5.70% during the past week.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) and ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) are the two most active stocks in the Health Care Plans industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect UNH to grow earnings at a 13.41% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADT is expected to grow at a 6.22% annual rate. All else equal, UNH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 49.84% for ADT Inc. (ADT). UNH’s ROI is 15.60% while ADT has a ROI of 0.20%. The interpretation is that UNH’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. UNH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.75. Comparatively, ADT’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNH’s free cash flow was 0.73% while ADT converted 6.66% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ADT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UNH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.82 versus a D/E of 2.65 for ADT. ADT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UNH trades at a forward P/E of 17.96, a P/B of 5.10, and a P/S of 1.18, compared to a forward P/E of 7.47, a P/B of 1.55, and a P/S of 1.19 for ADT. UNH is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. UNH is currently priced at a -3.67% to its one-year price target of 306.92. Comparatively, ADT is -16.43% relative to its price target of 9.31. This suggests that ADT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UNH has a short ratio of 2.59 compared to a short interest of 20.42 for ADT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNH.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) beats UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADT is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ADT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ADT is more undervalued relative to its price target.