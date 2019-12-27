A Side-by-side Analysis of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shares are up more than 70.97% this year and recently increased 0.16% or $0.15 to settle at $91.30. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH), on the other hand, is up 14.73% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $51.17 and has returned 0.14% during the past week.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) are the two most active stocks in the Meat Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TSN to grow earnings at a 10.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CAH is expected to grow at a 3.22% annual rate. All else equal, TSN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has an EBITDA margin of 10.12%. This suggests that TSN underlying business is more profitable TSN’s ROI is 9.60% while CAH has a ROI of 11.70%. The interpretation is that CAH’s business generates a higher return on investment than TSN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TSN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.29. Comparatively, CAH’s free cash flow per share was -2.94. On a percent-of-sales basis, TSN’s free cash flow was 1.11% while CAH converted -0.59% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TSN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TSN has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.10 for CAH. This means that TSN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TSN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.85 versus a D/E of 8.88 for CAH. CAH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TSN trades at a forward P/E of 12.42, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 0.78, compared to a forward P/E of 9.70, a P/B of 16.83, and a P/S of 0.10 for CAH. TSN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TSN is currently priced at a -7.2% to its one-year price target of 98.38. Comparatively, CAH is -0.06% relative to its price target of 51.20. This suggests that TSN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TSN has a beta of 0.43 and CAH’s beta is 1.33. TSN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TSN has a short ratio of 1.62 compared to a short interest of 5.11 for CAH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSN.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) beats Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TSN is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TSN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TSN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.