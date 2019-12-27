A Side-by-side Analysis of TiVo Corporation (TIVO) and Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), on the other hand, is up 2.65% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $251.33 and has returned 0.50% during the past week.

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) and Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TIVO to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ULTA is expected to grow at a 8.49% annual rate. All else equal, TIVO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14.82% for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA). TIVO’s ROI is -12.50% while ULTA has a ROI of 35.90%. The interpretation is that ULTA’s business generates a higher return on investment than TIVO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TIVO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.63. Comparatively, ULTA’s free cash flow per share was +1.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, TIVO’s free cash flow was 0.01% while ULTA converted 1.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ULTA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TIVO has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.70 for ULTA. This means that ULTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TIVO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ULTA. TIVO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TIVO trades at a forward P/E of 8.81, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 1.66, compared to a forward P/E of 19.17, a P/B of 7.83, and a P/S of 1.99 for ULTA. TIVO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TIVO is currently priced at a -53.63% to its one-year price target of 18.33. Comparatively, ULTA is -10.57% relative to its price target of 281.04. This suggests that TIVO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TIVO has a beta of 0.16 and ULTA’s beta is 1.13. TIVO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TIVO has a short ratio of 8.68 compared to a short interest of 2.75 for ULTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ULTA.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) beats TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ULTA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TIVO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ULTA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.