A Side-by-side Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares are down more than -26.57% this year and recently decreased -0.42% or -$0.09 to settle at $21.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), on the other hand, is up 38.93% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $160.10 and has returned 3.36% during the past week.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) are the two most active stocks in the Agricultural Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MOS to grow earnings at a -6.29% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ARE is expected to grow at a 0.10% annual rate. All else equal, ARE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 58.84% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE). MOS’s ROI is 5.70% while ARE has a ROI of 2.90%. The interpretation is that MOS’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MOS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, ARE’s free cash flow per share was +0.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, MOS’s free cash flow was 1.5% while ARE converted 6.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MOS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.46 versus a D/E of 0.87 for ARE. ARE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MOS trades at a forward P/E of 14.81, a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 0.82, compared to a forward P/E of 60.44, a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 12.64 for ARE. MOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MOS is currently priced at a -18.32% to its one-year price target of 26.26. Comparatively, ARE is -4.87% relative to its price target of 168.30. This suggests that MOS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MOS has a beta of 1.63 and ARE’s beta is 0.71. ARE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MOS has a short ratio of 2.82 compared to a short interest of 11.89 for ARE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MOS.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) beats Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MOS generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MOS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.