A Side-by-side Analysis of Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) shares are down more than -32.00% this year and recently decreased -0.87% or -$0.07 to settle at $7.97. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), on the other hand, is up 968.87% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $75.89 and has returned 15.23% during the past week.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SNH to grow earnings at a 3.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KOD is expected to grow at a 12.40% annual rate. All else equal, KOD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) has an EBITDA margin of 55.09%. This suggests that SNH underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SNH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, KOD’s free cash flow per share was -0.21.

SNH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.29 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KOD. SNH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SNH trades at a forward P/E of 54.97, a P/B of 0.67, and a P/S of 1.77, compared to a P/B of 47.43, for KOD. SNH is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SNH is currently priced at a -8.07% to its one-year price target of 8.67. Comparatively, KOD is 19.51% relative to its price target of 63.50. This suggests that SNH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SNH has a short ratio of 2.60 compared to a short interest of 3.55 for KOD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNH.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) beats Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. KOD is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KOD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,