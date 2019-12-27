A Side-by-side Analysis of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) and MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares are down more than -8.70% this year and recently decreased -1.87% or -$0.04 to settle at $2.10. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), on the other hand, is up 35.18% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $14.14 and has returned -1.53% during the past week.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, MTG is expected to grow at a 3.14% annual rate. All else equal, MTG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 77.58% for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). RIGL’s ROI is -66.10% while MTG has a ROI of 16.40%. The interpretation is that MTG’s business generates a higher return on investment than RIGL’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. RIGL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, MTG’s free cash flow per share was +0.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, RIGL’s free cash flow was -0.04% while MTG converted 13.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MTG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RIGL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.14 versus a D/E of 0.20 for MTG. MTG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

RIGL trades at a P/B of 5.12, and a P/S of 4.31, compared to a forward P/E of 7.86, a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 4.14 for MTG. RIGL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. RIGL is currently priced at a -71.74% to its one-year price target of 7.43. Comparatively, MTG is -16.38% relative to its price target of 16.91. This suggests that RIGL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. RIGL has a beta of 1.35 and MTG’s beta is 1.50. RIGL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. RIGL has a short ratio of 7.99 compared to a short interest of 1.56 for MTG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MTG.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MTG higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MTG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, MTG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.