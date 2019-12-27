A Side-by-side Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) and Ameren Corporation (AEE)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares are up more than 75.60% this year and recently decreased -0.40% or -$0.52 to settle at $128.68. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), on the other hand, is up 15.96% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $75.64 and has returned -0.51% during the past week.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NXPI to grow earnings at a 9.59% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AEE is expected to grow at a 4.30% annual rate. All else equal, NXPI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 40.5% for Ameren Corporation (AEE). NXPI’s ROI is 13.70% while AEE has a ROI of 6.70%. The interpretation is that NXPI’s business generates a higher return on investment than AEE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NXPI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.87. Comparatively, AEE’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, NXPI’s free cash flow was 5.56% while AEE converted 0.55% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NXPI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NXPI has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 0.70 for AEE. This means that NXPI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NXPI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.91 versus a D/E of 1.18 for AEE. AEE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NXPI trades at a forward P/E of 15.32, a P/B of 3.82, and a P/S of 4.00, compared to a forward P/E of 21.87, a P/B of 2.31, and a P/S of 3.09 for AEE. NXPI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NXPI is currently priced at a -2.49% to its one-year price target of 131.96. Comparatively, AEE is -6.39% relative to its price target of 80.80. This suggests that AEE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NXPI has a beta of 1.23 and AEE’s beta is 0.20. AEE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NXPI has a short ratio of 2.88 compared to a short interest of 7.78 for AEE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NXPI.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) beats Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NXPI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, NXPI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.