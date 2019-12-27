A Side-by-side Analysis of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are up more than 24.49% this year and recently increased 0.03% or $0.1 to settle at $333.20. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), on the other hand, is up 61.79% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $61.43 and has returned -1.87% during the past week.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NFLX to grow earnings at a 41.68% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has an EBITDA margin of 14.29%. This suggests that NFLX underlying business is more profitable NFLX’s ROI is 10.00% while TNDM has a ROI of -38.10%. The interpretation is that NFLX’s business generates a higher return on investment than TNDM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NFLX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.21. Comparatively, TNDM’s free cash flow per share was +0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, NFLX’s free cash flow was -3.35% while TNDM converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TNDM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NFLX has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.50 for TNDM. This means that TNDM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NFLX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.81 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TNDM. NFLX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NFLX trades at a forward P/E of 60.56, a P/B of 21.28, and a P/S of 7.63, compared to a forward P/E of 1861.52, a P/B of 21.63, and a P/S of 10.91 for TNDM. NFLX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. NFLX is currently priced at a -7.9% to its one-year price target of 361.80. Comparatively, TNDM is -21.41% relative to its price target of 78.17. This suggests that TNDM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NFLX has a beta of 1.30 and TNDM’s beta is 0.16. TNDM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NFLX has a short ratio of 3.02 compared to a short interest of 3.81 for TNDM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NFLX.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) beats Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TNDM is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NFLX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TNDM is more undervalued relative to its price target.