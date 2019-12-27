A Side-by-side Analysis of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) and Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) shares are up more than 86.68% this year and recently increased 0.59% or $0.12 to settle at $20.61. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), on the other hand, is up 35.43% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $52.48 and has returned -3.58% during the past week.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, PRGO is expected to grow at a 1.70% annual rate. All else equal, PRGO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.18% for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO). MNTA’s ROI is -39.30% while PRGO has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that PRGO’s business generates a higher return on investment than MNTA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MNTA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.57. Comparatively, PRGO’s free cash flow per share was +0.55. On a percent-of-sales basis, MNTA’s free cash flow was -0.07% while PRGO converted 1.58% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PRGO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MNTA has a current ratio of 7.10 compared to 2.10 for PRGO. This means that MNTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MNTA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.58 for PRGO. PRGO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MNTA trades at a P/B of 7.36, and a P/S of 40.60, compared to a forward P/E of 12.46, a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 1.51 for PRGO. MNTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MNTA is currently priced at a -17.56% to its one-year price target of 25.00. Comparatively, PRGO is -0.23% relative to its price target of 52.60. This suggests that MNTA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MNTA has a beta of 2.09 and PRGO’s beta is 1.48. PRGO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MNTA has a short ratio of 5.88 compared to a short interest of 5.85 for PRGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PRGO.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PRGO higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PRGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, PRGO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.