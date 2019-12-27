A Side-by-side Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) and Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares are up more than 35.25% this year and recently increased 0.59% or $0.82 to settle at $138.70. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), on the other hand, is up 34.65% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $108.03 and has returned 2.64% during the past week.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FIS to grow earnings at a 7.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GWRE is expected to grow at a 14.00% annual rate. All else equal, GWRE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.41% for Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE). FIS’s ROI is 6.50% while GWRE has a ROI of 0.50%. The interpretation is that FIS’s business generates a higher return on investment than GWRE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FIS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.20. Comparatively, GWRE’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, FIS’s free cash flow was 8.76% while GWRE converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FIS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FIS has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 7.20 for GWRE. This means that GWRE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FIS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41 versus a D/E of 0.20 for GWRE. FIS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FIS trades at a forward P/E of 21.86, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 9.26, compared to a forward P/E of 73.39, a P/B of 5.61, and a P/S of 12.68 for GWRE. FIS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FIS is currently priced at a -10.84% to its one-year price target of 155.56. Comparatively, GWRE is -14.17% relative to its price target of 125.86. This suggests that GWRE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. FIS has a beta of 0.63 and GWRE’s beta is 1.15. FIS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FIS has a short ratio of 2.74 compared to a short interest of 7.26 for GWRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FIS.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) beats Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FIS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, FIS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, FIS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.