A Side-by-side Analysis of Express, Inc. (EXPR) and Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares are down more than -3.52% this year and recently increased 0.61% or $0.03 to settle at $4.93. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI), on the other hand, is up 2.31% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $2.66 and has returned 11.30% during the past week.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) and Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 55.76% for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI). EXPR’s ROI is 2.70% while IPI has a ROI of 3.30%. The interpretation is that IPI’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXPR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EXPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, IPI’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXPR’s free cash flow was 1% while IPI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EXPR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. EXPR has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.60 for IPI. This means that IPI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EXPR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.16 for IPI. IPI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EXPR trades at a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 0.15, compared to a forward P/E of 14.15, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 1.40 for IPI. EXPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EXPR is currently priced at a 1.02% to its one-year price target of 4.88. Comparatively, IPI is -18.4% relative to its price target of 3.26. This suggests that IPI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. EXPR has a beta of 1.10 and IPI’s beta is 1.19. EXPR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EXPR has a short ratio of 7.08 compared to a short interest of 4.77 for IPI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IPI.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) beats Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXPR has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EXPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,