A Side-by-side Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) shares are down more than -27.97% this year and recently decreased -3.13% or -$0.22 to settle at $6.80. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), on the other hand, is down -18.37% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $48.12 and has returned 3.28% during the past week.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DO to grow earnings at a -10.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HLF is expected to grow at a -0.50% annual rate. All else equal, HLF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.42% for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF). DO’s ROI is -1.50% while HLF has a ROI of 29.80%. The interpretation is that HLF’s business generates a higher return on investment than DO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.65. Comparatively, HLF’s free cash flow per share was +1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, DO’s free cash flow was -8.26% while HLF converted 3.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HLF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. DO has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 1.50 for HLF. This means that DO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DO trades at a P/B of 0.28, and a P/S of 1.06, compared to a forward P/E of 15.72, and a P/S of 1.43 for HLF. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DO is currently priced at a 12.4% to its one-year price target of 6.05. Comparatively, HLF is -9.77% relative to its price target of 53.33. This suggests that HLF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. DO has a beta of 1.86 and HLF’s beta is 0.49. HLF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DO has a short ratio of 10.92 compared to a short interest of 5.54 for HLF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HLF.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) beats Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HLF higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. HLF is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HLF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.