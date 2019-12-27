A Side-by-side Analysis of CME Group Inc. (CME) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares are up more than 8.36% this year and recently increased 0.24% or $0.49 to settle at $201.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW), on the other hand, is up 23.99% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $233.54 and has returned 1.80% during the past week.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CME to grow earnings at a 6.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PANW is expected to grow at a 13.62% annual rate. All else equal, PANW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.87% for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW). CME’s ROI is 5.90% while PANW has a ROI of -2.10%. The interpretation is that CME’s business generates a higher return on investment than PANW’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CME’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.35. Comparatively, PANW’s free cash flow per share was +1.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, CME’s free cash flow was 11.23% while PANW converted 6.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CME is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CME has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.80 for PANW. This means that PANW can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CME’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.15 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PANW. CME is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CME trades at a forward P/E of 27.28, a P/B of 2.69, and a P/S of 14.69, compared to a forward P/E of 37.22, a P/B of 14.88, and a P/S of 7.56 for PANW. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CME is currently priced at a -6.63% to its one-year price target of 215.65. Comparatively, PANW is -11.61% relative to its price target of 264.22. This suggests that PANW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CME has a beta of 0.18 and PANW’s beta is 0.94. CME’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CME has a short ratio of 4.22 compared to a short interest of 3.11 for PANW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PANW.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) beats CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PANW is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. PANW is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PANW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.