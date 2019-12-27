A Side-by-side Analysis of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) and CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) shares are down more than -5.21% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.03 to settle at $26.76. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), on the other hand, is down -28.82% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $9.26 and has returned -16.73% during the past week.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) are the two most active stocks in the Gas Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CNP to grow earnings at a 3.63% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CAMP is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, CAMP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.74% for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP). CNP’s ROI is 4.30% while CAMP has a ROI of 9.10%. The interpretation is that CAMP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNP’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CNP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.65. Comparatively, CAMP’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, CNP’s free cash flow was -3.08% while CAMP converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CAMP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CNP has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.00 for CAMP. This means that CAMP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CNP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.38 versus a D/E of 1.10 for CAMP. CNP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CNP trades at a forward P/E of 16.38, a P/B of 2.03, and a P/S of 1.11, compared to a forward P/E of 13.78, a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 1.09 for CAMP. CNP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CNP is currently priced at a -4.77% to its one-year price target of 28.10. Comparatively, CAMP is -44.52% relative to its price target of 16.69. This suggests that CAMP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CNP has a beta of 0.43 and CAMP’s beta is 1.96. CNP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CNP has a short ratio of 2.63 compared to a short interest of 5.72 for CAMP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CNP.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) beats CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CAMP , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CAMP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CAMP is more undervalued relative to its price target.