A Side-by-side Analysis of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) and Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shares are up more than 48.05% this year and recently decreased -0.49% or -$0.12 to settle at $24.62. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), on the other hand, is up 21.10% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $38.74 and has returned -1.80% during the past week.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) are the two most active stocks in the Insurance Brokers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect EQH to grow earnings at a 11.49% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SNV is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, EQH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 62.25% for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV). EQH’s ROI is 10.90% while SNV has a ROI of 27.70%. The interpretation is that SNV’s business generates a higher return on investment than EQH’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EQH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, SNV’s free cash flow per share was +0.57. On a percent-of-sales basis, EQH’s free cash flow was -0.96% while SNV converted 5.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EQH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.50 for SNV. EQH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EQH trades at a forward P/E of 5.12, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 0.90, compared to a forward P/E of 10.55, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 2.97 for SNV. EQH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. EQH is currently priced at a -7.23% to its one-year price target of 26.54. Comparatively, SNV is -4.7% relative to its price target of 40.65. This suggests that EQH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. EQH has a short ratio of 3.60 compared to a short interest of 2.94 for SNV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNV.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) beats AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNV is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EQH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, SNV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.