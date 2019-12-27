A Side-by-side Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) and Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares are up more than 12.77% this year and recently increased 0.26% or $0.12 to settle at $46.20. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), on the other hand, is up 41.06% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $153.13 and has returned 2.39% during the past week.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) are the two most active stocks in the Farm Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ADM to grow earnings at a -8.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MAR is expected to grow at a 5.40% annual rate. All else equal, MAR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.99% for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR). ADM’s ROI is 6.20% while MAR has a ROI of 16.30%. The interpretation is that MAR’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ADM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.32. Comparatively, MAR’s free cash flow per share was +0.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, ADM’s free cash flow was -2.01% while MAR converted 0.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ADM has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 0.50 for MAR. This means that ADM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ADM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.47 versus a D/E of 12.86 for MAR. MAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ADM trades at a forward P/E of 14.23, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a forward P/E of 23.49, a P/B of 60.29, and a P/S of 2.38 for MAR. ADM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ADM is currently priced at a -3.35% to its one-year price target of 47.80. Comparatively, MAR is 10.02% relative to its price target of 139.18. This suggests that ADM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ADM has a beta of 1.09 and MAR’s beta is 1.30. ADM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ADM has a short ratio of 4.36 compared to a short interest of 5.19 for MAR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADM.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) beats Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADM higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ADM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ADM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ADM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.