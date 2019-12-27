A Side-by-side Analysis of ArcelorMittal (MT) and Chubb Limited (CB)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares are down more than -13.26% this year and recently increased 0.45% or $0.08 to settle at $17.93. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), on the other hand, is up 19.79% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $154.75 and has returned 0.09% during the past week.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MT to grow earnings at a -9.24% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CB is expected to grow at a 5.87% annual rate. All else equal, CB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.88% for Chubb Limited (CB). MT’s ROI is 12.60% while CB has a ROI of 6.50%. The interpretation is that MT’s business generates a higher return on investment than CB’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.59. Comparatively, CB’s free cash flow per share was +4.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, MT’s free cash flow was -0.79% while CB converted 6.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.36 versus a D/E of 0.25 for CB. MT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MT trades at a forward P/E of 14.00, a P/B of 0.45, and a P/S of 0.25, compared to a forward P/E of 13.95, a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 2.12 for CB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MT is currently priced at a -21.77% to its one-year price target of 22.92. Comparatively, CB is -5.67% relative to its price target of 164.06. This suggests that MT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MT has a beta of 2.81 and CB’s beta is 0.67. CB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MT has a short ratio of 3.45 compared to a short interest of 3.21 for CB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CB.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) beats ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CB generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, CB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.