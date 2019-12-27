A Side-by-side Analysis of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) and Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares are up more than 4.28% this year and recently decreased -2.73% or -$0.28 to settle at $9.99. Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), on the other hand, is up 17.78% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $17.95 and has returned 2.69% during the past week.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FOLD to grow earnings at a -1.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LAUR is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, LAUR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. FOLD’s ROI is -49.50% while LAUR has a ROI of 3.10%. The interpretation is that LAUR’s business generates a higher return on investment than FOLD’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FOLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.23. Comparatively, LAUR’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, FOLD’s free cash flow was -0.06% while LAUR converted 6.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LAUR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FOLD has a current ratio of 6.20 compared to 0.80 for LAUR. This means that FOLD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FOLD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27 versus a D/E of 0.46 for LAUR. LAUR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FOLD trades at a P/B of 4.65, and a P/S of 15.94, compared to a forward P/E of 13.01, a P/B of 1.42, and a P/S of 1.19 for LAUR. FOLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FOLD is currently priced at a -44.62% to its one-year price target of 18.04. Comparatively, LAUR is -12.99% relative to its price target of 20.63. This suggests that FOLD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FOLD has a short ratio of 9.11 compared to a short interest of 2.25 for LAUR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LAUR.

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) beats Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LAUR higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, LAUR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, LAUR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.