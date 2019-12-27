A Side-by-side Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) and StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), on the other hand, is up 110.52% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $38.82 and has returned -0.69% during the past week.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, STNE is expected to grow at a 12.01% annual rate. All else equal, STNE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. AKBA’s ROI is -23.00% while STNE has a ROI of 7.00%. The interpretation is that STNE’s business generates a higher return on investment than AKBA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AKBA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, STNE’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, AKBA’s free cash flow was 0% while STNE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AKBA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AKBA has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.80 for STNE. This means that STNE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AKBA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.94 for STNE. STNE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AKBA trades at a P/B of 1.71, and a P/S of 2.48, compared to a forward P/E of 37.84, a P/B of 7.78, and a P/S of 20.83 for STNE. AKBA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AKBA is currently priced at a -53.87% to its one-year price target of 14.59. Comparatively, STNE is 0.26% relative to its price target of 38.72. This suggests that AKBA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AKBA has a short ratio of 8.72 compared to a short interest of 6.20 for STNE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STNE.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) beats StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AKBA has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AKBA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AKBA is more undervalued relative to its price target.