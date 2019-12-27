A Side-by-side Analysis of ABB Ltd (ABB) and Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares are up more than 26.56% this year and recently increased 0.67% or $0.16 to settle at $24.06. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), on the other hand, is down -5.94% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $72.49 and has returned 5.21% during the past week.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ABB to grow earnings at a 14.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ALB is expected to grow at a 11.10% annual rate. All else equal, ABB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 24.72% for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). ABB’s ROI is 7.50% while ALB has a ROI of 14.10%. The interpretation is that ALB’s business generates a higher return on investment than ABB’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ABB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, ALB’s free cash flow per share was -0.80. On a percent-of-sales basis, ABB’s free cash flow was 1.93% while ALB converted -2.51% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ABB has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.40 for ALB. This means that ABB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ABB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.73 versus a D/E of 0.50 for ALB. ABB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ABB trades at a forward P/E of 23.75, a P/B of 3.88, and a P/S of 1.86, compared to a forward P/E of 14.70, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 2.18 for ALB. ABB is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ABB is currently priced at a 13.54% to its one-year price target of 21.19. Comparatively, ALB is -0.49% relative to its price target of 72.85. This suggests that ALB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ABB has a beta of 1.20 and ALB’s beta is 1.66. ABB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ABB has a short ratio of 2.27 compared to a short interest of 10.64 for ALB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ABB.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) beats Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABB is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, ABB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.